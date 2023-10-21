Commissioning of a cold store in Zarteppa town of Dehibaland rural community of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - In continuation of a working trip in Muminobod district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a cold store in Zarteppa town, Dehibaland rural community.

The modern cold storage facility was put into operation with the instructions and orders of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, with the support and funding of "Zarkoron" LLC. The purpose of activating the cold store is to store the produced products in public farms and the population, it was built and put to use in a short period of time.

It was reported that the cold store is foreseen for the area of 0.80 hectares of land, with a capacity of 1000 tons of fruits and vegetables. With the commissioning of this facility, 15 local residents were provided with permanent and seasonal jobs.

Starting operation of the cold store of "Zarkoron" LLC is an important means of providing the population with fresh products in the winter and spring seasons as well. In the new cold store, workers have stored carrots, potatoes, apples and other products for this purpose. Also, for temporary storage and packaging of products, a large warehouse has been built in the territory of the cold store.

Another advantage of the "Zarkoron" cold store is that it accepts fruits and vegetables from the public through a contract for standard storage.

President Emomali Rahmon praised the initiative of entrepreneurs to build a cold storage, prevent product loss and supply the market with fruits and vegetables in all seasons of the year, and tasked the officials to increase the amount of agricultural products by using the existing opportunities and capacities of the district.