Veger introduced a 130W Power Bank with inbuilt Type C & Lightning cables that can charge laptops for users
Veger Launches 130W MegaBoost Power Bank: Inbuilt Cables, High-Speed Charging for Laptops & More!NYC, NEW YORK, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veger is proud to announce the release of a comprehensive power bank designed to quickly charge laptops and other devices. Named the MegaBoost Super High Speed Fast Charging Power Bank, this new power bank is very efficient and widely regarded as one of the top options on the market. With its 130W total output spread over 4 ports, it offers a convenient method for charging a smartphone, tablet, and laptop simultaneously.
The MegaBoost Super High Speed Fast Charging Power Bank comes with a 25000mAh capacity, ensuring easy access to power at any given time. Even during business trips or travel outside the native region, this power bank provides the necessary power. It enables the charging of 4 devices simultaneously, delivering an outstanding experience and excellent value. Additionally, this device is approved for air travel.
Thanks to its all-in-one approach, this means the power bank is suitable for charging any desired device. There’s no longer a need to worry about carrying numerous cables. Instead, a single embedded USB type C cable in this device can charge any device, including Type C powered laptops. It offers all the versatility and quality sought, while also ensuring a consistent power supply. The power bank also contains an inbuilt lightning cable, a convenient feature for users with Apple devices, eliminating the need to carry an additional cable for charging.
In addition, it takes 2 hours to fully recharge the power bank either via the built-in type C cable or the type C port. Utilizing any of the two charging methods eliminates the potential for issues or challenges. Trying it out will demonstrate how beneficial this device can be.
The MegaBoost Super High Speed Fast Charging Power Bank comes highly recommended for those seeking a dependable and highly efficient power bank. With its substantial capacity, it can readily charge a laptop and still retain sufficient power for other devices. Additionally, concerns about running out of power are mitigated, given the rapidity of the charging process. The device's portability makes it ideal for anyone, even those with very busy schedules. This presents an opportunity to acquire a MegaBoost power bank today.
Company Information:
Company's Address:
VEGER Power Inc.
228 PARK AVENUE SOUTH #85556, NYC, NEW YORK, 10003, USA
Contact Details:
Contact Person: Anuj Saroch (Global Brand Manager)
Email: global@vegerpower.com
Phone: +1 (323) 521-4183
Website: https://www.vegerpower.com
Anuj Saroch (Global Brand Manager)
VEGER Power Inc.
+1 323-521-4183
email us here