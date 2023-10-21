Prof. Dr. Hasan Kiliç Receives 88.54% Confidence Vote From EMU

According to the results of the Rector Tendency Determination Poll organised by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Candidate Determination Committee, the only candidate for the Rector’s position, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, received an 88.54% vote of confidence from EMU staff and students.

The Rector Candidate Tendency Determination Poll has been held on Friday, 20 October, 2023, between 09:00 and 16:00 at the EMU Lala Mustafa Pasha Sports Center. In the said poll, EMU’s academic and administrative staff and workers as well as student council members, cast their votes as "Yes" or "No" for Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç.

According to the announcement made by the EMU Rector Candidate Determination Committee, a total of 424 academic staff, 469 administrative staff and workers, and 8 student council members participated in the poll. The participation rate in the Tendency Determination Vote at EMU was 77.81%.

Based on the confidence poll results, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, who received a high percentage of confidence votes from EMU, will be recommended as the Rector to the EMU Board of Trustees by the EMU Senate, which will convene on Monday, 23 October, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. The EMU Rector will assume office upon appointment by the Board of Trustees.