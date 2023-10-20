Gunman Shoots and Injures MPD Officer

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, October 19, 2023, in the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:52 p.m., two members of the Seventh District responded to the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast, for a report of a man with a gun arguing with two women. Upon the officers’ arrival, they approached the suspect and attempted to speak with him. The officers then saw that the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The suspect turned and fled into the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. As he ran, the suspect turned and fired multiple shots back at the officers. One of the officers was struck by gunfire and sustained a serious injury. The second officer then returned fire at the suspect, who continued shooting at them.

In the midst of the gunfire, additional officers arrived on scene to assist. The suspect pointed his handgun at one of the assisting officers, who discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect.

During this exchange, two additional officers sustained minor injuries.

Officers provided first aid to the suspect until DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported him to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 33-year-old Arthur Porter, of Northwest, DC.

The officer who was shot was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition and released on Friday, October 20th. The officer who was shot recently graduated the Metropolitan Police Academy on September 29, 2023. He was undergoing field training and partnered with a certified field training officer. The two other officers were treated for their injuries and released.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

