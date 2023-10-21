Central city urged direct flights from Thailand, Indonesia

VIETNAM, October 21 - ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has called for the launch of more direct flights connecting it with Phuket and Khon Kaen, Thailand, and Indonesia, creating trade, tourism and investment opportunities among businesses of Việt Nam, Thailand and Indonesia via the East-West Economic Corridor.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee Trần Chí Cường, at recent working visits to Thailand and Indonesia, urged more exchanges and visits among businesses and more tourism surveys.

Cường also urged Bangkok Yacht Club to review investment possibility at Đà Nẵng’s Hàn River ports in promoting tourism co-operation between Đà Nẵng and Bangkok in the coming time.

He said the city had been building the new Liên Chiểu deep-sea port and assigned Tiên Sa Port as an international cruise destination.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Đà Nẵng and Thailand's Khon Kaen Province has been continuously strengthened through agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) since 2014, and opening a direct air route between the two localities is needed for further co-operation and investment, he added.

Đà Nẵng and Khon Kaen signed a Letter of Intent to establish co-operation in tourism, education, culture, investment and trade, and a Memorandum of Understanding in tourism and investment in 2022.

Governor of the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen, Kraisorn Kongchalad, said a framework will be needed for practical action plans of the two localities on boosting investment, trade and tourism.

Đà Nẵng, which is situated at the end of the East-West Economic Corridor linking Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Việt Nam, will be eligible for caravan and road tour links from Thailand to world heritage sites in central Việt Nam.

Da Nang University officially included the Thai language in its curriculum in 2006.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to launch a direct route between the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng and Thailand’s Bangkok in November.

During the Đà Nẵng tourism promotion programme in Jakarta, Indonesia, the central city’s tourism association and the Indonesian Travel Agents Association signed an agreement on promotion activities for soon opening direct flights between Đà Nẵng and Indonesia.

Đà Nẵng also signed a Letter of Intent on tourism promotion and co-operation with Gangwon, Korea on resuming tourism from Korea.

Earlier, the central city’s tourism department boosted the Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) and golf tour service in the Korean market.

Currently, four direct flights connect Đà Nẵng with Incheon, Daegu, Cheongju and Muan of Korea.

The city hosted 5.8 million tourists, including 1.56 million foreigners, in the first nine months of 2023.

A series of tourism promotion and tour service programmes from Đà Nẵng will be held in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore between October and November. —VNS