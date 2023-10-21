Wyndham Hotels & Resorts open 2 new properties in Phú Quốc

KIÊN GIANG - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s leading hotel franchisor, opened the Wyndham Grand Phú Quốc and Wyndham Garden Grandworld Phú Quốc on October 19, furthering its expansion in Việt Nam.

The two Wyndham-run hotels are located on Bãi Dài beach near famous tourism attractions such as the Grand World Phú Quốc entertainment complex, Vinpearl Safari Phú Quốc and Vinwonders Amusement Park.

The Wyndham Grand Phú Quốc complex consists of 1,378 rooms, 21 villas (slated to open by the end of the year), seven restaurants and bars, event venues, and a wide range of entertainment facilities such as the Corona Casino, spa, shopping street, indoor cinema, and others.

It is the largest Wyndham Grand project in the world.

The other, the Wyndham Garden Grandworld Phú Quốc hotel, is close to it, and has 921 rooms from standard rooms to studio suites. It is the largest Wyndham Garden property in the world.

It has restaurants, bars, a 952sq.m swimming pool and other relaxation facilities.

​The projects are operated under a partnership with the Phú Quốc Tourism Development and Investment JCS in the case of Wyndham Grand and Newvision Land Co. Ltd. in the case of Wyndham Garden.

Their opening marks Wyndham’s plans to expand its investment in Việt Nam.

Ben Schumacher, vice president of operations, South East Asia & Pacific Rim, told a press conference on October 19: “Việt Nam is an incredibly important market for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. It is our fastest growing market in all of Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim."

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the company has tripled its growth in Việt Nam since 2019, increasing its number of hotels from four to 17.

"We have more than 20 other hotels in our executive pipeline. That is contracts that we have already signed; they are under construction, design or in pre-opening phase in various locations around Việt Nam,” Schumacher said.

“Our growth in Việt Nam is only just starting, and we believe that we will continue to add new properties to strengthen the value proposition to our existing owners and customers even further."

Phú Quốc is one of Việt Nam’s most famous tourist destinations, and has quickly garnered international attention over the years, featuring on many popular travel publications.

Huỳnh Quang Hưng, chairman of the city People's Committee, said: "Phú Quốc City in recent years has received great support from the Government and Kiên Giang Province, with many policies to support tourism development."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has around 9,100 hotels across 95 countries all over the world. VNS