Real estate businesses entering and returning to the market up 18%

VIETNAM, October 21 - HÀ NỘI — The number of businesses entering and re-entering the real estate market was 59,559 in the third quarter of this year alone, increasing by 18 per cent over the same period last year.

This represents the highest level ever in the third quarter.

This is one of the pieces of information shared by the Chief of Office of the Ministry of Construction (MoC) Đậu Minh Thanh at the ministry's regular press conference for the third quarter of this year held on Thursday afternoon.

Recently, the Prime Minister has continuously directed the MoC and relevant sectors and localities to remove difficulties for the real estate market.

Up to now, the ministry’s working group to remove difficulties for the real estate market has received 130 documents reporting difficulties, problems and recommendations from localities, businesses, associations and people.

Currently, the working group has reviewed and processed 123 documents; including 112 documents sent to the People's Committees of provinces/centrally-run cities to urge, guide and request consideration and resolution according to authority.

It also sent 11 documents to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment requesting consideration and resolution, guiding localities and businesses to remove difficulties and obstacles according to their authority, functions and tasks assigned.

Chairing the press conference, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said that building and perfecting institutions was still identified as one of the ministry's focuses.

Notably, there are two important law projects, the Housing Law and the Real Estate Business Law, which have been basically completed and are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for comments and approval at the 6th meeting session of the 15th National Assembly at the end of this month, according to the deputy minister.

At the same time, the Ministry of Construction has urged and worked with localities to implement planning, including adjustments to general planning, zoning planning and detailed planning. This is the basis for approving investment projects serving socio-economic development. — VNS