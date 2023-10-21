The Tai Ji Men Cultural Performances Take Pasadena by Storm

Tai Ji Men presented spectacular cultural performances titled "Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World" at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium with many distinguished guests in attendance.

The performances, featuring the essence of an ancient culture spanning more than 6,000 years, opened with a magnificent drum and flag formation.

Children at Tai Ji Men presented a drum formation with liveliness and enthusiasm.

Mythical creatures and immortals graced the stage to give positive energy and blessings to the audience.