Road Closure at the Norfolk and Southern Railroad Crossing on Deskins Drive Monday, October 23, 2023

The Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Deskins Drive (County Route 52/50 MP 0.01) will be closed near the intersection of US 52 in Hatfield from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, October 23, 2023, to repair the crossing.

Emergency Vehicles only will be permitted through the work area.  There will be no entry or exit on Deskins Drive.
 
Drivers are advised to adjust their commuting schedules accordingly.

Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​

