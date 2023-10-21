Submit Release
Road Closure on County Route 7, Viola Road, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A portion of County Route 7, Viola Road, from milepost 6.60 to milepost 6.64 will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for a slip repair.  Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 7 (Sandhill Road) or (Stone Church Road). Also, County Route 43 (Dallas Pike Road), County Route 26 (Number 2 Ridge Road), County
Route 15 (Calis Majorsville Road) or County Route 15/1 (Cold Springs Road).
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Road Closure on County Route 7, Viola Road, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

