Lane Closures on the Frank Gunner Gatski Bridge/31st Street Bridge Beginning Monday, October 23, 2023

Traffic will be down to one lane on the 31st Street Bridge over the Ohio River from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Monday, October 23, 2023, through Wednesday, October 25, 2023, to clean drains and remove debris. Work will be done at night to minimize traffic delays. Use alternate routes when possible.
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.
