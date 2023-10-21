Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,977 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 19, Willey Fork Road, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 19 (Willey Fork Road) will be closed at milepost 1.24, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Monday, October 30, 2023, for culvert replacement. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 19/1 (Big Run Road), County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road), County Route 58/2 (Anderson Ridge Road), County Route 7/12 (Eagle Ridge Road) or County Route 19/3 (Brookover Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 19, Willey Fork Road, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more