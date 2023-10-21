Road Closure on County Route 19, Willey Fork Road, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 19 (Willey Fork Road) will be closed at milepost 1.24, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Monday, October 30, 2023, for culvert replacement. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 19/1 (Big Run Road), County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road), County Route 58/2 (Anderson Ridge Road), County Route 7/12 (Eagle Ridge Road) or County Route 19/3 (Brookover Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​