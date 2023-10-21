Road Closure at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing on Winifrede Road Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

The Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Winifrede Road (County Route 52/61 MP 0.01) will be closed near the intersection of US 52 in Borderland from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, October 23, 2023, to repair the crossing.

Emergency Vehicles only will be permitted through the work area. There will be no entry or exit on Winifrede Street.

Drivers are advised to adjust their commuting schedules accordingly.

Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​