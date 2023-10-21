Lane Restriction on WV 7, New Martinsville, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 7, in New Martinsville, at milepost 4.0, approximately two miles east of the intersection with WV 2, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Friday, November 10, 2023, for road maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals, signs, and barricades. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​