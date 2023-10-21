Calhoun County Route 7/8, Racoon Run, Will be Closed Beginning on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 7/8, Racoon Run, will be closed to all traffic at milepost 0.03, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, for a low water crossing repair.



The roadway will be closed for concrete to set. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​