Northbound and Southbound Exit 91 exit ramps to close for bridge replacement project on I-79

Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Exit 91 (Roanoke) on Interstate 79 will be closed beginning Monday, October 23, 2023, to replace the two interstate bridges over US 19. Work is expected to take about a year.
 
In May, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $15,767,000 to replace the two interstate bridges. Construction will be done in phases to minimize traffic impacts.
 
In the first phase, the outer lanes on each bridge will be torn out and rebuilt, which requires closure of the Exit 91 exit ramps.
 
Once work on the outer lanes is complete, the exit ramps will reopen and work will begin to replace the inbound lanes.
 
Exit 91 entrance ramps will remain open throughout the construction project.
 
During construction, northbound and southbound traffic intending to exit I-79 will be detoured to Exit 96 (South Weston).​​

