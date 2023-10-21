Submit Release
Rolling roadblock on Interstate 64 in Kanawha County scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2023

A rolling roadblock on Interstate 64 in Kanawha County is planned for Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The rolling roadblock, near the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge, is to stretch utility lines in the construction zone near the bridge. This is normal utility upkeep, not associated with any certain project. 

This work is weather dependent, and exact timing will also depend on weather. If there is rain, the work will be rescheduled.

The rolling roadblock is being done on a Sunday, when traffic counts are lower, to ensure a minimal impact on traffic. ​

