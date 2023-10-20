Inclusions East providing vital service with Independence Place

CANADA, October 20 - It’s been nothing but upward momentum for Inclusions East Inc. since opening its Independence Place in late 2022.

Thanks to the provincial government’s Community Housing Fund, $681,000 has gone towards the construction of the facility.

Independence Place has nine units as well as a common area. Eight rooms are for independent living, while one is a three-bedroom small options unit for individuals who require more staffing support.

Inclusions East Inc. executive director Nancy Anderson said both staff and tenants of the centre have nothing but positive feedback.

“The tenants are pleased to have a place they can call their own and maintain their independence,” she said. “Yet the supports are here for their individual needs.”

Anderson added Independence Place staff look forward to coming to work every day due to the supports being in place for them to provide care effectively.

Providing additional accommodations in the middle of a national housing crisis is very critical in an area like King’s County, she added.

“It means 30 residents are staying in their community,” Anderson said. “We feel Inclusions East is providing a vital service.”

With the Community Housing Fund, Inclusions East has taken another step in its goal of supporting people with intellectual and dual disabilities. With the cost of building Independence Place totaling approximately $2.2 million, the support from the provincial government was key in reaching that objective.

The Community Housing Fund, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), supports the creation of new housing initiatives focusing on affordability, vulnerable populations, assisted living or those who require increased support.

The fund is divided into three categories: capacity building and research; project management and professional services; and construction and development.