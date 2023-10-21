Recovery Centers Opening in Harvey and Maywood

CHICAGO - Two Disaster Recovery Centers are scheduled to open to the public Monday, October 23, 2023. The centers, jointly run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of Illinois, will be staffed by federal and state officials ready to assist survivors in their recovery from the June 29-July 2 storms and flooding.

Harvey location:

Thornton Township High School

T107 Building

15001 Broadway Avenue

Harvey, IL 60426

Open: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maywood location:

Lightford Recreation Center

809 Madison St.

Maywood, IL 60153

Open: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Illinois state agencies will be available to help homeowners, renters and business owners of Cook County apply for federal assistance and receive information about help available to them. Survivors may upload documents, learn how to make their property more disaster resistant and have their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the center staff for assistance.

Recovery Centers aren’t the only way to get help from FEMA. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA App on their phones.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 30, 2023.

