Gov. Pillen Encourages Businesses to Hire Individuals with Disabilities

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed the month of October as Developmental Disabilities Employment Awareness Month and highlighted the contributions of capable and eager individuals who are ready to join the workforce and help the state’s economy grow.

“Creating a welcoming and supportive workplace is not only beneficial for individuals with disabilities, it’s also a benefit to Nebraska businesses,” said Governor Pillen. “Although our state continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, individuals with disabilities are an underutilized resource who can help fill workplace gaps in our communities.”

One of the businesses highlighted for hiring such workers was the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. The hotel’s program, Project Search, works with individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to develop transferable skills that can be used in the community. Workers fill a variety of roles at the Cornhusker – dishwashers, prep cooks, banquet and valet assistants, plus more.

“The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel is proud of the contributions our associates with disabilities make to our hotel and the positive impact they have to our culture,” said Human Resources Director Codie Meehan. “We are happy to be an inclusive workplace in the Lincoln community and hope to inspire other businesses to employ our Project Search graduates and others with disabilities.”

By hiring individuals with disabilities, a business can expand its talent pool and strengthen its workforce. According to a national survey by National Core Indicators, 54% of individuals with IDD in Nebraska do not have a community job, but would like one.

“All Nebraskans deserve to live, love, work, play, and pursue their life aspirations,” said Tony Green, director of the division of developmental disabilities at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Many individuals with disabilities are willing, ready, and excited to work. Employment provides an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to be contributing members of their communities while helping businesses strengthen their workforce and increase their overall bottom line.”

One of the resources available for employers who are interested in hiring individuals with IDD is Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR). The organization works with businesses to find and retain talent, and also works with individuals to make sure their new at-work match is a positive one. That includes identifying on and off-site job supports and tools that can help make the worker more successful in their new role.

“Nebraska VR is proud to be a part of this year’s Developmental Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley. “This year is the 50th Anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act which underscores the importance of our work to advance access to build a workforce including the skills and talents of all individuals, including individuals with disabilities.”

Hands of the Heartland is another community resource offering a variety of services to individuals with IDD. Employment services include working with individuals on job coaching, interview skills, and identifying specific employment opportunities that fit the person’s interests. One client, Desi, has been a standout employee at the Stewart Seed Lab at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL).

“We at Hands of Heartland take great pride in helping individuals secure, succeed, and maintain wonderful working relationships with their employers,” said Erin Ruskamp, employment administrator. “The University of Nebraska has been nothing short of accommodating and wonderful to work with. We are proud to partner with Desi and the University to make all of her dreams come true.”

Employers who are interested in learning about the resources available to them are encouraged to contact Nebraska VR. Individuals with disabilities who are interested in seeking employment should reach out to their local Nebraska VR Service Office or their service coordinator.

