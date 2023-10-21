Dulles CBP Officers Capture Two Maryland Felony Rape Suspects Fleeing to El Salvador

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two fleeing Maryland rape suspects at Washington Dulles International Airport late Thursday and early today.

CBP officers at Dulles airport arrested two Salvadoran men fleeing separate felony rape charges in Maryland.

Officers first arrested Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, a 53-year-old Salvadoran, on a Montgomery County, Maryland, warrant for felony second degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. Hernandez Mata is an alien unlawfully present in the U.S. after being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006.

CBP’s National Targeting Center alerted Dulles officers of Hernandez Mata’s impending departure flight to El Salvador. Dulles CBP officers apprehended Hernandez Mata at 4:48 p.m., Thursday at the departure gate.

Nine hours later, CBP officers arrested Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, a 53-year-old Salvadoran and U.S. lawful permanent resident, on a Prince George’s County, Maryland, warrant for felony second degree rape.

Dulles CBP officers identified Osorto Molina as a warrant subject while vetting departing international flights. Officers apprehended Osorto Molina at 1:56 a.m. Friday as he attempted to board a different flight to El Salvador.

CBP turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“The arrests of these two fugitives, accused of rather heinous charges, illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to assist our law enforcement partners in ensuring that victims have a voice, and that fugitives of serious crimes have their day in court,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

CBP often works with its interagency law enforcement partners to apprehend dangerous fugitives. On a typical day last year, CBP arrested an average of 41 wanted persons at our nation’s international airports, seaports, and land border crossings.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

See what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2022. Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.