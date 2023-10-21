INFRESH sponsors medical expenses for veterans in 16 countries who participated in the Korean War
Any war veteran can receive treatment at a hospital that hangs the Korean flag
We wanted to let the world know that the sacrifice and dedication of veterans who participated in the Korean War 70 years ago are still remembered in 2023.”SOUTH KOREA, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 20th, INFRESH, a Korean company, announced a special medical support project for 16 countries that participated in the Korean War.
— An official in South Korea
They plan to sign agreements with large hospitals in 16 countries that participated in the Korean War: Ethiopia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, France, New Zealand, the Philippines, Türkiye, Thailand, South Africa, Greece, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Colombia. Those hospitals will display a South Korean flag.
This flag of South Korea contains the thoughts and signatures of 19 student soldiers who decided to participate in a particularly fierce battle that occurred in Gyeongju, Korea during the Korean War in 1950. Currently, it is a National Registered Cultural Heritage of South Korea.
The flag of South Korea produced by INFRESH uses a combination of the Gyeongju student soldier signatures and the current one symbolizing the Republic of Korea. Regarding this, an official stated, “We wanted to let the world know that the sacrifice and dedication of veterans who participated in the Korean War 70 years ago are still remembered in 2023.”
Any Korean War veteran can receive medical support around the world through partner hospitals where this flag is displayed, with a portion of the costs being sponsored through INFRESH's profits.
In addition, they announced that purchasers who donated through their purchases will be listed as sponsors and that this list will be hung with the flag of South Korea at partner hospitals.
Netizens the world over are expressing their admiration for this Korean company with statements such as “A beautiful company taking unique action,” “Korea is displaying boundless grace,” and “Korea is the only country to always express its gratitude these 70 years.”
Starting with a project that provides full support for eye disease surgery for Ethiopian veterans, INFRESH also attracted international attention by announcing medical support for veterans from all 16 countries that participated in the Korean War. People around the world are once again sending enthusiastic support for this company's distinctive and consistent actions.
