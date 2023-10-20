AB549 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-10-20

WISCONSIN, October 20 - An Act to repeal 20.292 (1) (fh); to amend 38.28 (1m) (a) 1.; and to create 20.292 (1) (fg), 20.292 (1) (fh) and 38.35 of the statutes; Relating to: grants related to technical college manufacturing and truck driving programs and making an appropriation. (FE)