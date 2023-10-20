When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 20, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 20, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Seafood/Seafood Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Greenhead Lobster Products LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Refrigerated and Frozen Cooked Lobster

BUCKSPORT – Greenhead Lobster Products is voluntarily recalling all frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat products produced from May 9, 2023, through October 19, 2023, due to the potential for the product to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Although none of the recalled product has tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the recall is being conducted based on the presence of the organism in the processing environment. No other Greenhead Lobster retail products are impacted by this recall, including raw products.

The recalled product, Greenhead Lobster Fresh Cooked Lobster Meat was sold frozen or refrigerated in packages ranging from 1 to 2 lbs. or in cases up to 12 lbs. and can be identified with “best if used by” dates ranging from May 9th, 2025, to October 12th, 2025, for frozen product, and May 27th, 2023, to October 30th, 2023, for refrigerated product. The “best if used by” date is located on the white label on the front of the package. Products under recall are listed in the accompanying table.

Products were directly distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and then sold nationwide through wholesale distributers and online via e-commerce.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, to date.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products listed should not consume the product and can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Greenhead Lobster Products is committed to the safety and quality of the products we provide to consumers across the nation. Our customer service desk is available to answer questions at Recall@greenheadlobster.com between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm EST.