Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,996 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release-Informational Meeting Next Month On Recovery And Operational Updates Regarding Lāhainā Harbor and Māla Wharf, Oct. 20. 2023

 DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 20, 2023

 

INFORMATIONAL MEETING NEXT MONTH ON RECOVERY AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES REGARDING LĀHAINĀ HARBOR AND MĀLA WHARF

 

(LĀHAINĀ, MAUI) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) invites the community to an informational meeting on Wednesday November 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for recovery and operational updates regarding Lāhainā Harbor and Māla Wharf, including updates from the following DLNR divisions:

Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) and Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

The meeting will be located at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on One Cameron Way in Kahului, Maui. After the updates, a question-and-answer session will follow.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Māla Wharf (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/868835225

 

HD video – Māla Wharf reopening preparations (Oct. 12, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/873887135

 

Photographs – Māla Wharf (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dedgvltgjwlk70m6qrbrn/h?rlkey=w0l5xhex9lb4gzpx7fmyx0nbt&dl=0

 

Photographs – Māla Wharf reopening preparations (Oct. 12, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e5l6p2s0t7tgfub4fyqic/h?rlkey=12jv5vecjdceqprlrqto7mzrm&dl=0

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]

You just read:

DLNR News Release-Informational Meeting Next Month On Recovery And Operational Updates Regarding Lāhainā Harbor and Māla Wharf, Oct. 20. 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more