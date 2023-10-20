Office of the Governor – News Release – Flags to be Lowered for Lives Lost in Ongoing Middle East Conflict
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
FLAGS TO BE LOWERED FOR LIVES LOST IN ONGOING MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 20, 2023
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately.
This observance is to honor the lives being lost in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East — and with the hope that peace can be achieved.
“We are praying that the conflict in Gaza ends quickly, that all of the hostages are returned safely to their families, and that no more civilians are hurt or killed,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.
The flags will remain lowered until further notice.
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: (808) 586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: (808) 265-0083
Email: [email protected]