Office of the Governor – News Release – Flags to be Lowered for Lives Lost in Ongoing Middle East Conflict

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

FLAGS TO BE LOWERED FOR LIVES LOST IN ONGOING MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT  

  

  

October 20, 2023 

  

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately.

 

This observance is to honor the lives being lost in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East — and with the hope that peace can be achieved. 

“We are praying that the conflict in Gaza ends quickly, that all of the hostages are returned safely to their families, and that no more civilians are hurt or killed,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. 

 

The flags will remain lowered until further notice.  

  

