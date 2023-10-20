Ted Lasso’s legacy lives on in How To Be A Lioness (Not A Panda) latest release from best-selling author Lucy Broadbent

How To Be A Lioness: Find Your Roar With the Women of Ted Lasso, by Lucy Broadbent What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted's Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent became an Amazon best seller Author Lucy Broadbent

Find Your Roar With The Women of Ted Lasso - a fandom excursion into the Ted Lasso world offering real life inspiration for female empowerment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You which became an Amazon #1 Best Seller and won an INDIE Award, Lucy Broadbent now focuses on the women of the Apple TV+ show in How To Be A Lioness (Not A Panda): Find Your Roar With The Women of Ted Lasso.

For every moment that Ted Lasso redefines masculinity, admitting that he cries, loving rom-coms, and confronting toxic masculinity, the show also brings contemporary feminism into focus. In the Ted Lasso world, there’s a powerful female boss in charge of an all-male soccer club who mentors and inspires another women so that her business ambitions are realized.

Too often TV shows reflect women in competition with each other. But this show’s two lead female characters demonstrate what can happen when women support each other. They model a business mentorship. Through their friendship they both become braver and empowered.

Back in the real world, female sports executives or women on the boards of sports teams are a rarity - only 11 percent of board members at British Premier League soccer clubs are women, according to a Fairgame 2022 report.

Research also confirms that women lack confidence more than men and suffer greater levels of imposter syndrome. Women-led businesses receive less than 3% of all venture capital funding and on average, women typically earn 80 percent of what men do if they are white, and 60 percent if they are of color (“2022 Women in the Workplace” study by McKinsey and Lean In). How are women to get past that?

“One solution to those uncomfortable truth bombs is women pulling each other up and supporting each other,” writes celebrity journalist and author Lucy Broadbent. “From the gift that Keeley receives of a first edition of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, a story of two sisters who learn from each other’s best qualities to the landlady at The Crown and Anchor giving advice on being a boss, there are messages written into Ted Lasso that promote that idea.”

Joining forces with psychologists, female business leaders, and the legendary woman on whom Rebecca’s character is loosely based, this book is a fandom excursion into the Ted Lasso world offering real life inspiration for female empowerment. It is a bucketload of wit and advice from some very smart women on how to find your inner lioness.

Lucy Broadbent is a celebrity journalist and author based in Los Angeles. She is available for interviews.

How To Be A Lioness: Find Your Roar With The Women of Ted Lasso available as a paperback ($9.99) and ebook ($4.99) on Amazon October 29 2023