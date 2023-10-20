Influx of tourists for 111th Grey Cup will bolster B.C.’s economy

CANADA, October 20 - To support the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, the Province is providing $3.5 million for a six-day fan festival and to create legacy projects that will benefit the tourism sector and local communities.

“Hosting the Grey Cup presents an extraordinary chance to showcase British Columbia in a way that greatly benefits our sport and tourism sectors,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The 111th Grey Cup will profile B.C. as a prime destination for sport hosting. We look forward to filling the stands at BC Place and inspiring fans to come, stay and visit again in the future.”

The free six-day 2024 Grey Cup Festival will include a full schedule of activities and entertainment for locals, visitors and sports fans of all ages, helping attract visitors to the province for the 111th Grey Cup and boosting the tourism economy. The festival will showcase B.C. entertainers and feature a family zone and street festival, Indigenous and cultural displays, e-sports and flag football tournaments, as well as activities to inspire the next generation of CFL players and football fans.

Additionally, the funding will support legacy initiatives to share the power of sport with people and communities throughout B.C. This legacy could include activities that promote football and increase participation in sports by people of all ages.

“Ensuring we make the most of high-profile sporting events, like the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, is one of the ways our government is working to draw more visitors to B.C. to build strong, prosperous communities in this province,” said Brenda Bailey, MLA, Vancouver-False Creek. “These types of marquee sporting events and their activities grow and help drive economic activity, supporting people and businesses as we continue to build a sustainable and inclusive economy that works for everyone.”

As Canada’s largest annual sporting event, the 111th Grey Cup is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to B.C. who will spend their dollars at local businesses, hotels, restaurants and attractions in Vancouver and throughout the province.

Quotes:

Duane Vienneau, co-chair, 2024 Grey Cup Festival, and president, BC Lions –

“The BC Lions would not have succeeded in the bid to bring the 111th Grey Cup to Vancouver without the ongoing commitment of the provincial government. We are excited to once again host Canada's largest annual sporting event. This is a phenomenal opportunity to provide football fans with an amazing sporting experience as well as some world-class hospitality that visitors from around the world have come to expect of B.C.”

Riley Wiwchar, executive director, 2024 Grey Cup Festival –

“Through our partnership with the government of British Columbia, our goal is to make next year’s Grey Cup the best in the history of the CFL. We're thrilled to host the 111th Grey Cup and the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, and look forward to welcoming people from all over Canada. In the near future, we will be announcing more details about the festival that will spotlight the best of British Columbia.”

Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO, BC Hotel Association –

“The Vancouver hospitality community looks forward to extending a warm welcome to guests from near and far for the 111th Grey Cup. This momentous event not only promises a substantial economic boost, but also embodies the spirit of unity and celebration. As we fill the stands at BC Place, our mission extends beyond the game; we aim to inspire guests to explore, experience and return.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the 111th Grey Cup, visit: https://www.bclions.com/grey-cup-2024/

A backgrounder follows.