The Passing of eTeamSponsor Co-Founder Steve Jacoby

It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to eTeamSponsor co-founder Steve Jacoby. His legacy of kindness and authenticity lives on in the hearts he's touched.

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTeamSponsor sadly announces the passing of co-founder Steve Jacoby on October 19, 2023. Steve was an important part of the eTeamSponsor family and his unwavering support shaped the paths of many at eTeamSponsor, both personally and professionally, for over a decade. Steve's joy of life was contagious and he made everyone here feel valued and special.

With Steve the phrase "how are you?" was never just a formality, it was a genuine inquiry into the lives of those around him, and his ability to connect with people on a deeply personal level was awe-inspiring. Steve instantly became family to everyone he met and was often the first person people turned to in times of trouble. His impact reached far beyond the professional realm and he will be greatly missed.

eTeamSponsor is calling on the kindness and compassion of our community to help the Jacoby family in their time of need. All donations will go towards covering the expenses for funeral services and his daughter's education. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in alleviating the financial burden that the family now faces.

Donate here: https://org.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/639121934

Thank you,

The team at eTeamSponsor

David Knoepfle
eTeamSponsor Fundraising
+1 415-757-8487
davek@eteamsponsor.com

