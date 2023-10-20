Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Oct. 24 Public Meeting

October 20, 2023

Agenda includes updates on College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard, Professional Learning Lab model, and Judy and Patty Centers

BALTIMORE (October 20, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, October 24, 9 a.m., at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., State Board Room (7th floor). The meeting will be the first with Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright, who joins MSDE on Monday, October 23.

MSDE will provide an update during the meeting on the College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard, including the implications for adopting a revised version, as part of the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The meeting will include presentations on the Professional Learning Lab model launched last year for instructional leaders, and Judy and Patty Centers, which support young children and families.

Dr. Wright, State Board President Clarence C. Crawford and State Board Vice President Dr. Joshua Michael will hold a brief media availability in the seventh-floor lobby at 12:15 p.m.

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 23. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

