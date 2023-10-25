SleepScore Labs Study Presented at World Sleep Congress Reveals Myndstream Music Objectively Improves Deep Sleep & Wake
EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScore Labs™, a leader in sleep research and innovation, is proud to announce the findings of its latest validation study on music designed for sleep improvement. The study, conducted on 2 specifically curated Myndstream playlists involving 47 participants across 772 nights, revealed statistically significant improvements in both objectively-measured sleep parameters and self-reported sleep quality when compared to no music.
The innovative research will be presented at the World Sleep Congress held in Rio de Janeiro from October 20 – 25, 2023. This event, which brings together industry experts and researchers from around the world, offers the perfect platform to showcase the immense potential of evidenced-based music therapy for sleep improvement.
The study focused on the impact of Myndstream music, in the form of playlists curated specifically to enhance sleep quality. Participants were assessed using SleepScore's unique non-contact biomotion technology and through self-reported measurements, including perceived sleep quality. In both cases, the Myndstream playlists demonstrated statistically significant improvements, highlighting the efficacy of this innovative sleep-enhancing music.
By objectively demonstrating the positive impact of Myndstream music on sleep, SleepScore Labs aims to provide a basis for companies developing sleep-related products to integrate Myndstream’s intentional and functional music into their offerings. With a plethora of products flooding the market, it is crucial to have evidenced-based validation in order to safeguard brand reputation and build credibility in this overly crowded space.
"This validation strengthens our commitment to delivering scientifically-backed solutions that can truly make a difference in people's lives." Colin Lawlor, CEO
“Our partnership with SleepScore Labs has been an enlightening journey, bolstering our evidence-based approach to demonstrating the effectiveness of Myndstream music in improving sleep. This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to sound scientific practices but also invigorates our mission to release the power of music to support health and well-being. We look forward to being able to apply these learnings to our music as we dive into the next phase of research.” Freddie Moross, Founder at Myndstream.
The study conducted by SleepScore Labs successfully contributes to the growing body of research in the field of music therapy for sleep improvement. By demonstrating the positive impact of Myndstream music on both objective and subjective sleep quality, this research provides valuable insights that can lead to more effective and personalized sleep interventions.
Attendees of the World Sleep Congress will have the opportunity to learn more about this groundbreaking research during the event. SleepScore Labs invites all interested parties, including companies developing sleep-related products, to visit their poster presentation.
For more information about SleepScore Labs and its innovating research, please visit www.sleepscore.com.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is a leader in sleep research and innovation, dedicated to improving sleep and overall health. By providing evidence-based solutions and cutting-edge technology, SleepScore Labs delivers personalized insights and tools to help individuals achieve optimal sleep. With a mission to provide everyone access to better sleep, SleepScore Labs aims to make a positive impact on the lives of millions worldwide.
About Myndstream
Myndstream's mission is to release the power of music. Myndstream sits at the intersection between art and science and are grounded by the belief that music, combined with credible research and science, can be incredibly powerful in supporting health and well-being. Myndstream partners with leading academic institutes and organizations to conduct pioneering research and partnerships that explore the value of music. Their amazing roster of musicians leverage this research to create music that has the maximum impact on the listener, whether that be to improve mood, boost productivity, or promote relaxation. Mynstream’s work has transformed many spaces globally from spas, hotels and hospitals to people’s homes.
