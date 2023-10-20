Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,964 in the last 365 days.

Acclaimed Author John Jenner Unveils His Latest Thriller: "Nate Roden"

CWMBRAN, TORFAEN, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author John Jenner, celebrated for his captivating storytelling in "The Legacy of Joe Farr," is set to release his latest novel, "Nate Roden." This gripping tale takes readers on a thrilling journey through the seemingly mundane life of Tarra Browne in urban Suffolk, which is forever altered by the mysterious arrival of the enigmatic Nate Roden.

Life in The Heath was monotonous for Tarra Browne until the arrival of Nate Roden, a man of wealth, manners, and an air of mystery. The story unfolds as Tarra becomes increasingly drawn to this charismatic figure, living a life of opulence with an expensive Aston Martin and a self-designed home. The questions surrounding Nate Roden's identity and history create an air of intrigue that propels the narrative forward.

However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when, in Albania, a Mafia Chief faces the unthinkable - the murder of his son. As the grieving father discovers the identity of the perpetrator, Nate Roden, the story takes an unexpected twist. The Mafia Chief, driven by vengeance, and his cohorts embark on a journey to the quiet Suffolk village of The Heath to avenge the death of his son.

Author John Jenner weaves a suspenseful narrative, skillfully building tension and intrigue as the characters' paths intertwine. "Nate Roden" promises readers a riveting experience, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of one's actions.

About the Author:
John Jenner is a multi-talented artist - actor, singer, songwriter, and published author. His previous work, "The Legacy of Joe Farr," showcased his prowess in storytelling, and now, with "Nate Roden," he continues to captivate audiences with his literary prowess. Beyond his writing endeavors, Jenner is also venturing into filmmaking, with plans to establish his own film company in Torfaen borough, South Wales.

"Nate Roden" is now available on leading platforms including Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, and more. Readers can immerse themselves in this thrilling tale of mystery, revenge, and unexpected twists.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/7nNwomW

John Jenner
Wordsworth Writing House
+44 7435 401810
john.jenner1@virgin.net

You just read:

Acclaimed Author John Jenner Unveils His Latest Thriller: "Nate Roden"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more