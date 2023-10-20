Berlin Barracks / Fugitive From Justice (NH); Arrest on Warrant; Retail Theft; Leaving the Scene of a Crash; Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005823

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP - Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/20/22023 / 1047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stow Road, Waterbury, VT.

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice (NH), Arrest on a warrant (VT), Retail theft, Leaving the scene of a crash, Aggravated operation without owners' consent

ACCUSED: Kyle Pickett

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time, Troopers in Waterbury were notified of an individual that appeared to be creating a disturbance by yelling and screaming, near Billing’s Mobile, in Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival, the responding Trooper contacted the accused who immediately fled on foot. The Trooper was then notified by a member of the public of the accused's identity and the fact that accused man be armed with a firearm. Out of an abundance of caution, due to the nature of this call and the proximity of local schools, the State Police notified the Waterbury schools of this unfolding situation, and the schools went into lockdown; there were no threats made to the schools in question.

As this incident unfolded, Troopers learned that the accused had an active warrant for his arrest (with extradition) in the State of New Hampshire for the crimes of receiving stolen property over $1500.00, and possession of crack cocaine. Furthermore, the accused had an active Vermont warrant for his arrest for the crimes of resisting arrest and impeding, with bail set by the Washington Court at $1,000.

The Berlin State Police also criminally charged the accused with the crimes of leaving the scene of a crash, and aggravated operation without owner's consent. These charges are in relation to a criminal complaint received by the State Police out of Orange County Vermont, on 10/11/2023.

Barre City Police also cited the accused into criminal court for the crime of retail theft.

There was a large law enforcement presence in Waterbury, to include Warden from Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and Officers from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles as the search for the accused unfolded. The accused was located at approximately 1300 hours in the Winooski River, behind Dascomb Rowe Field in Waterbury after numerous tips from the public. The accused was ordered to shore and taken into custody by Wardens and Troopers without further incident.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the members of the public that called in sightings and tips related to this incident. Furthermore, the Vermont State Police would like to remind the public of the "see something, say something campaign." Tips about suspicious activity can be reported through www.vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Pickett’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191