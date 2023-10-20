10/20/23-INFORMATIONAL MEETING NEXT MONTH ON RECOVERY AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES REGARDING LĀHAINĀ HARBOR AND MĀLA WHARF

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 20, 2023

INFORMATIONAL MEETING NEXT MONTH ON RECOVERY AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES REGARDING LĀHAINĀ HARBOR AND MĀLA WHARF

(LĀHAINĀ, MAUI) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) invites the community to an informational meeting on Wednesday November 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for recovery and operational updates regarding Lāhainā Harbor and Māla Wharf, including updates from the following DLNR divisions:

Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) and Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

The meeting will be located at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on One Cameron Way in Kahului, Maui. After the updates a question-and-answer session will follow.

