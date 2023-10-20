Claims Office pays more than $100 Million to Claimants Affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

Santa Fe, NM - The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has paid $101.11 million for claimant losses as of Thursday, October 19, 2023. Some of the most frequently requested losses that have been processed by the Claims Office include losses related to damaged homes and related infrastructure. These losses involve rebuilding access roads to homes, critical infrastructure like wells and septic systems, and funds to compensate for losses to outbuildings. The Claims Office has also distributed significant compensation for protective measures and future regrowth losses. Compensation for these losses includes purchasing flood insurance policies, removing debris/ obstructions and funds for reseeding.

The third most frequently compensated group of losses are losses experienced during the evacuation period. This category includes compensation for mileage to evacuate, food expenses, hotel stays, and food losses experienced due to evacuation and/or power outages.

Working with our federal, tribal, state and local government partners we are also addressing more complex losses related to acequias, debris removal, reforestation and rebuilding community infrastructure. Regardless of the type of loss being addressed, the Claims Office is focused on providing maximum compensation within the legal bounds of the Final Regulations. The Claims Office encourages all those who were impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding to submit a Notice of Loss.

Notice of Loss forms can be found at fema.gov/notice-loss-form.pdf. Completed Notice of Loss forms can be submitted via email at fema-hermits-peak@fema.dhs.gov, or by mail to:

FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office

P.O. Box 1329

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Claims Office locations are listed below and are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mora Claims Office

Mora County Courthouse

1 Courthouse Drive

Mora, NM 87732 Las Vegas Claims Office 216 Mills Avenue Las Vegas, NM 87701 (In Mills Plaza) Santa Fe Claims Office

1711 Llano Street, Suite E Santa Fe, NM 87505 (Next to Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)

For more information about the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act and the Claims Office, visit fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.

The mission of the Claims Office is to compensate claimants through a simple, fast and fair claims process.