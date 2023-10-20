Submit Release
Vietnamese President receives leader of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

BEIJING — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun in Beijing on Thursday, on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

He spoke highly of the AIIB’s continuous operation expansion, important achievements, growing role as a multilateral development bank, and cooperation with such institutions as the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to supply capital to meet the infrastructure development demand in Asia, particularly developing countries.

The Vietnamese leader asked the AIIB to coordinate in assisting the members who have high demand for capital and technology, and continue helping to step up infrastructure development in Asia with priority given to the greening process and the improvement of climate change response capacity.

Affirming the thriving cooperation between Việt Nam and the AIIB, President Thưởng noted that as one of the bank’s founding members, the country has always made active and responsible contributions to the AIIB’s development and shaping of its role in the region and the world.

He also called on the bank to carry out cooperation activities in a more effective manner in the time to come.

At the meeting, Jin praised Việt Nam's considerable contributions to the AIIB’s establishment and activities.

He held that Việt Nam holds much potential for sustainable development and pledged more assistance from the AIIB for the public and private sectors in the country to access the bank’s capital sources, especially in the areas of climate change prevention and renewable energy. — VNS

