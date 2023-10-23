Krystal Announces BOO-GO Halloween Deal
Offering double the delight with two for one on Krystal and Cheese Krystals for Guests in CostumeATLANTA, GA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is summoning the spirit of Halloween with a thrilling treat. On October 31st, 2023, Krystal invites guests to don their most creative Halloween costumes and join them at select locations for a BOO-GO Deal. For one day only, Krystal is doubling the delight by offering a buy one, get one (BOGO) deal on two fan-favorites: the original Krystal and the Cheese Krystal.
“The BOO-GO deal promises a ghoulishly good experience,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “Krystal is excited to service up our iconic square-sliders as a Halloween treat.”
The Krystal BOO-GO deal is valid only on October 31, for in-store visits only. The maximum order limit is five per order and available while supplies last. Please note that costumes may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable, or violent. Costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon, or contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another guest. Costumes may not contain masks or facial coverings that cover above the bridge of the nose.
So, don’t ghost Krystal this Halloween season and be sure to stop by for double the slider-sized treats. Share your spooktacular Krystal experience on social media with the hashtag #KrystalBOOGO.
Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store. For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
