Governor Newsom Travels to Israel 

TEL AVIV – Governor Gavin Newsom released the below statement following his visit to Israel ahead of traveling to China. While in Israel, the Governor met with survivors, impacted families, and others.

The State of California is working to ship medical supplies to support humanitarian relief efforts in Israel and Gaza.

“As I reflect back on the extraordinary people I just met today in Israel, I am reminded of the deep connections between my home state and this country. A country that has faced many dark times before, and certainly is in one now.

“But amid this present struggle against terrorists are stories of unimaginable heroism — and unspeakable tragedy.

“I listened to the grief and terror in a mother’s voice as she spoke about her son — a Californian right now being held hostage in Gaza — whose arm was blown off by a terrorist’s grenade.

“I hugged a girl — another Californian, born in Los Angeles — who was shot in the leg by Hamas and left for dead, in truly horrific conditions.

“I grieved with families in mourning, I met with young soldiers fresh from bomb shelters and battlefields, and I sat with leaders who bear the responsibility of response to it all.

“Despite the horror, what I saw and heard from the people of Israel was a profound sense of resilience. A commitment to community and common purpose, especially in these most difficult of times.

“That’s the Israeli spirit. And it’s also the California spirit. We are bound by more than those who live one place or another, or who have family here or there. My heart is heavy for all innocent people under the crushing pressure of loss and grief, no matter which side of fence they quite literally find themselves on.

“So as I prepare to leave, I share these words: may the memory of those who perished be a blessing to the whole world.”







Governor Newsom visits Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

