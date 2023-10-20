Sirona Biochem Announces Payment of Convertible Debenture Interests in Shares

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the 12% unsecured, convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,500,000 (the “Debentures”) previously issued on April 20, 2023, the Company will issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) in satisfaction of interest payments on the outstanding Debentures (the “Interest Payments”).

The Company will issue an aggregate of [1,380,979] Common Shares at $[0.0675] [based on closing price of $0.09 on October 19, 2023 with 25% maximum discounted applied] per Common Share to holders of the Debentures in satisfaction of an aggregate of $[93,216] in interest payable as of October 20, 2023.

Issuance of the Common Shares is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Interest Payment will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Debentures and the Shares which may be issued on exercise thereof have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.