City of Eagle Mountain, UT Enhances Infrastructure Management with OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management
The software will bring increased visibility into asset needs, enhanced collaboration between departments, and efficient tracking of labor hours and resources.UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for more visibility into asset work and investment needs, as well as better collaboration between departments, the City of Eagle Mountain, UT sought a modern solution to optimize its infrastructure management. The City turned to OpenGov, its current software partner for modern permitting and licensing.
Located just an hour from Salt Lake City, the City's leadership recognized the need for a software solution that would address their pain points. They were searching for a tool that could help them identify, track, and manage physical assets, streamline work orders, and integrate with GIS initiatives. The City found these features in the Cartegraph Asset Management suite from OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for our nation’s government.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Eagle Mountain anticipates significant positive changes in its asset management. The software will bring increased visibility into asset details, enhanced collaboration between departments, and efficient tracking of labor hours and resources. This strategic move is poised to transform their work, leading to cost savings and better service delivery for residents.
The City of Eagle Mountain joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
