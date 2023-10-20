Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Nov. 7 and 28, 2023

MARYLAND, October 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 20, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Expedited Bill 39-23, OPT/SLT - Pension Multiplier Corrections for Group E and J Members, would amend Group E and Group J pension multipliers to correct a drafting error, implement bargained terms regarding the multipliers, and generally amend pension and retirement laws.

Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Vacancies on Council appointed boards, committees and commissions

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the following Council appointed boards, committees and commissions:

County Board of Appeals

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill two vacant positions on the County Board of Appeals. The partial terms of Ms. Seminario-Thornton (Republican) and Mr. Sternstein (Democrat) expired in September 2023. Ms. Seminario-Thornton and Mr. Sternstein have indicated that they will reapply for the Board of Appeals. Applications for these positions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Merit System Protection Board

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Chair Harriet Davidson expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Letters expressing interest, including a resume should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Glass.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

