Governor’s Organized Crime Commission meets with Mexican officials

SANTA FE – Leadership from the Organized Crime Commission established by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met with officials in Sonora, Mexico, this week to evaluate ways the two states can work together to combat human, drug and gun trafficking.

Commission leadership attended a meeting with Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño and his Security Cabinet. Governor Durazo stated that Sonora is ready to tackle cross-border crime between New Mexico and Sonora to protect the public safety of both states and the border region.

“Organized crime, including the trafficking of guns, drugs and even human beings, knows no borders. It’s critical we establish strong relationships with our counterparts in Mexico to attack this issue from north and south,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Working closely with Sonora officials, we will drive down organized crime and improve public safety in New Mexico communities. I want to thank the Commission for their work in fighting crime on behalf of New Mexicans.”

The commission also met with Sonora Attorney General Rómulo Salas Chávez, who embraced New Mexico’s invitation to jointly address cross-border crime. Commission leaders held a working session with Sonora Public Safety Secretary María Dolores del Río Sánchez and toured the C5 Command Center, which manages state-of-the-art equipment and technology, including more than 2,000 surveillance cameras, as well as 911 operators and dispatchers and a domestic violence response coordination center. They also met with Sonora Supreme Court Chief Justice Rafael Acuña Griego, who provided an update on criminal justice reforms within the State of Sonora.

Gov. Lujan Grisham re-established the Organized Crime Commission in May. Combined, members of the commission have more than 100 years of law enforcement experience and are tasked by the governor with centralizing crime-fighting resources to combat the trafficking of guns, drugs and people.

Members of the commission are: