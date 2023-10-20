Governor Newsom Takes Additional Actions to Support Californians with Behavioral Health Challenges

Published: Oct 20, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Newsom took action to expand access and services available for Medi-Cal members living with significant behavioral health needs.

WHAT THIS APPLICATION WOULD MEAN FOR CALIFORNIANS

Significant investment in California’s health care work force to better support people living with behavioral health needs – mental health and substance use disorders. Transitional rent services for eligible high-need members who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Increased flexibility for counties to use federal funds for behavioral health beds.

The Department of Health Care Services submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) the proposed amendment to the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) program, and a new Section 1115 demonstration request (1115 waiver) entitled California Behavioral Health Community-Based Organized Networks of Equitable Care and Treatment (BH-CONNECT). As part of that application, Governor Newsom submitted a cover letter.

COVER LETTER SUBMITTED BY GOVERNOR NEWSOM

Today’s action continues Governor Newsom’s historic transformation and modernization of the state’s mental health and substance use disorder treatment systems. Just last week, Governor Newsom signed SB 326 (Eggman, D-Stockton) which reforms the Mental Health Services Act for the first time in two decades, and AB 531 (Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks), which is a $6.38 billion bond to build 11,150 new behavioral health beds and housing and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots – capacity that will touch many tens of thousands of people’s lives every year. This recent action is all part of “California’s Mental Health Movement,” Governor Newsom’s sweeping plan to address the mental health and substance use disorder crises happening across the state – impacting Californians in every community.

MORE DETAILS ON APPLICATION