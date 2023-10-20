Opening of the building of the private preschool institution "Oftobak" in the village of Abdi Avazov, Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of private preschool institution "Oftobak" in Vose district.

The kindergarten was built in the village of Javrez, Abdi Avazov village community, and is intended for 320 children. The facility has 4 floors, where 19 people are raising the children.

The pre-school institution was built by "Komil 2010" LLC and consists of 24 training rooms, a canteen, sports and music halls, a hall for holding various events, and a medical room.

Two kilometers of roads between villages have also been paved by entrepreneurs.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in the new building, guided the teachers to the proper education and upbringing of children.