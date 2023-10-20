Submit Release
Opening of the building of the Youth Center of Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - In continuation of the working visit in Vose district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission the building of the Youth Center, which was built with a modern design, on Ismolii Somonii street in Hulbuk town.

The customer of the new facility is the Youth and Sports Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contractor is "Kudrati Danghara" LLC. The construction works started in 2021, and this building was completed within the specified time with high quality.

During the construction works, more than 30 local builders were involved in temporary work.

Also, within this facility, spacious modern classrooms for learning foreign languages and vocational training rigged with modern equipment have been built for the training of young people.

During the conversation with the youth, the Leader of the Nation guided them to master modern sciences in the spirit of patriotism and honestly serve for the benefit of the state and the nation.

