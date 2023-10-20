Opening of Hulbuk - Temurmalik - Kangurt highway

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - On October 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip, officially opened the Hulbuk - Temurmalik - Kangurt road in the Vose district of Khatlon Province.

The total distance of this section of the road is 60 kilometers and its width is from 7 to 12 meters. It is of national importance.

On this route, 76 water pipes, concrete ditches on both sides of the road, protective foundations, 5 road bridges were built, horizontal lines, road signs, lights and other necessary facilities were installed according to the project.

Construction and renovation works on this road were completed with the contribution of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank.

We remind that the construction works on the Hulbuk - Temurmalik - Kangurt road were started on November 1, 2021 with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

The project of reconstruction and modernization of this nationally important road was implemented with the initiative and direct action of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in order to ensure the unimpeded movement of vehicles and provide decent living conditions for the population.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of completed works. Contract works on the Hulbuk-Temurmalik-Kangurt highway were completed by the Chinese company "China State Construction Xinjiang Construction Engineering Group Co".

The construction project of the Hulbuk-Temurmalik-Kangurt highway consists of two stages, the first stage covers Hulbuk - Temurmalik 33.4 km, the second stage covers Temurmalik - Kangurt 25.17 km.

The opening of the Vose district - Hulbuk - Temurmalik - Kangurt village road is another solid step in the development of tourism in our country. Currently, in the territory of the country, along with the implementation of state investment projects in the direction of construction and renovation of roads of international importance, a series of projects for the construction of roads of national and local importance with the involvement of domestic and foreign capital are being implemented.