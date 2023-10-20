THE DAILY WIRE RELEASES NEW KIDS APP, BENTKEY, WITH FULL SLATE IN SURPRISE DROP

A Wonderful Day with Mabel Maclay

On the 100th Anniversary of the Day Walt Disney Founded His Company, I’m Proud to Announce the Launch of Ours”

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just over a year after The Daily Wire announced its commitment to invest $100M into kids’ entertainment, and on the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing revealed in a Monday address the launch of Bentkey, a new kids entertainment company from The Daily Wire. The brand-new Bentkey app is available now with over 150 episodes of 17 shows – including four Bentkey originals. New episodes will arrive every Saturday morning, and new series will be added to the platform on an ongoing basis.

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for Disney, with plummeting favorability ratings as the company becomes more and more openly political. Leaked footage in early 2022 revealed company executives advocating for more “queerness” and radical racial messages in kids content, and viral videos this year show Disney’s live action Snow White star Rachel Zegler condemning the iconic Disney story that launched the company into what it is today.

“While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have all but abandoned his legacy,” said Boreing in a pre-recorded address from Lake Bled in Slovenia. Boreing is on a leave of absence from his role as co-CEO at The Daily Wire while he is directing DailyWire+’s “Pendragon” series in Hungary and Italy. “Walt Disney loved America. The company he founded seems to think America is systemically racist and, beyond just their content, Disney as a corporation pushes all the worst excesses of the woke Left…It would be impossible to overstate just how big a loss this is for Americans who believe in basic reality. Disney controls the greatest content library ever created.”

Bentkey – a nod to the bent key Boreing has worn around his neck every day for the past 28 years – was named and launched separately from the main DailyWire+ app because, according to Boreing, unlike DW’s heavy emphasis on hot-button political and cultural controversies, “Bentkey isn't about teaching kids politics. It’s about childhood and wonder and adventure…[and is] dedicated to creating the next generation of timeless stories that transport kids into a world of imagination and joy, a world of content and characters that families will love and parents can trust.”

And as for an upstart daring to take on one of the biggest and most iconic studios in the history of the world, Boreing had this to say: “It’s taken 100 years to build Disney. We know we aren’t what Disney is today, but we hope in time we might become what they were, once upon a time: a little studio with big ideas and the courage to chase them.”

Bentkey is available now on desktop, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV.

ABOUT BENTKEY

Bentkey is a kids entertainment streaming service that includes original – called “Bentkey Adventures” – and licensed content and characters that families will love and parents can trust. Bentkey is dedicated to creating the next generation of timeless stories that transport kids into a world of adventure, imagination, and joy.

ABOUT DAILYWIRE+

DailyWire+ is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by The Daily Wire, LLC. The service is an umbrella platform that covers The Daily Wire + Jordan B. Peterson + PragerU + Movies + Bentkey. DailyWire+ distributes several of the top-ranked podcasts in America, including “The Ben Shapiro Show,” “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast,” “Candace Owens,” “The Matt Walsh Show,” “The Michael Knowles Show,” and “Morning Wire.”

Bentkey Official Videos