Ryan Chute, Master Strategist at Wizard of Ads®, Joins Abundance Studios™ As A Producer

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Strategist at Wizard of Ads®, Ryan Chute, has signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as a Producer. Ryan understands the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus he brings to every venture, he will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with season 2 of Nick Nanton's Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know.' The feature documentary 'Hero' is currently in production and will feature four leads, including former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, and America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography kicked off in March 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season two of the Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know' is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out, and upcoming episodes featuring Sally Hogshead, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in.

Ryan brings his extensive experience in psyops, reconnaissance, and peacekeeping in the Canadian military to serve his clients at Wizard of Ads® across North America and the Pacific Rim.

Known for his distinctive strategies that outperform conventional benchmarks, Ryan Chute, Wizard of Ads® expertly aligns marketing strategy, with culture and sales to accelerate growth. Operating with a team of Tier One Creatives, Media Buyers, and Digital Strategists, Ryan puts together deadly combinations of strategy, tactics, and players to deliver a holistic marketing plan that extend far beyond lead gen and branding.

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.