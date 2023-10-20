Province Expands Second Stage Housing Investment in Regina and Prince Albert

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 19, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing an additional $108,000 in operational funding over three years to support second stage housing in Regina and Prince Albert. The funding will support intervention and counselling services for women and their children leaving interpersonal violence and abuse in both communities and the surrounding areas.

"Expanding our investment in second stage housing to the Prince Albert Safe Shelter for Women and the YWCA Regina is critical to ensuring victims are supported and protected," Premier Scott Moe said.

"Interpersonal violence and abuse is a serious, complex social issue that affects families across our province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister and Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave said on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. "Our community-based organizations offer incredible supports to women and children affected by interpersonal violence, and we thank them for their efforts as we work together to support survivors of abuse."

Second stage housing provides safe, affordable, longer-term support (between 18 and 24 months) for women and their children to break the cycle of violence and help them rebuild their lives. In addition, clients receive counselling, connections to education and employment, and programs for their children.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for this funding opportunity," PA Safe Shelter for Women Executive Director Sherry Bates said. "It will go a long way to support our fight against interpersonal violence in our community. We are pleased to see the government's commitment to operationally fund second stage shelters in the province. For us, this funding will directly impact and improve the lives of the women and children we serve and allow us to continue to provide housing and direct support to women and children experiencing trauma, fleeing abuse and experiencing homelessness."

Women in second stage housing have access to private, furnished living spaces, much like apartments. They can also access a variety of programming options that support them in their transition to permanent and independent living, free from violence and abuse. Clients pay rent and are responsible for their own living expenses, which allows them to build confidence and independence.

"Funding to support second stage housing for women fleeing violence is an essential part of ensuring that women and their children have an opportunity to gain independence and continue to heal from their trauma," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

Earlier this year, $876,000 was allocated to five second stage shelters across the province as part of a three-year funding agreement: SOFIA House (Regina), Adelle House (Saskatoon), YWCA Turning Points (Saskatoon), North East Outreach Support Services (Melfort) and Sapohtewan House (La Ronge). The addition of the funding for the Prince Albert Safe Shelter for Women and YWCA Regina brings government's total three-year investment into second stage housing to $984,000.

In 2023-24, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed $27.5 million to address interpersonal violence and abuse.

