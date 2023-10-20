"Parents' Bill Of Rights" Passed And Enshrined In Legislation

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has passed the "Parents' Bill of Rights" and invoked the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This protects the important role that parents and guardians have in supporting their children. The notwithstanding clause is part of the Constitution of Canada and allows federal and provincial governments to enact legislation that operates notwithstanding certain provisions of the Charter.

"Parents and guardians have a right to know what is being taught in their children's school," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "'The Parents' Bill of Rights" is an inclusionary policy that ensures that parents are at the forefront of every important decision in their child's life."

The Bill passed today invokes section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to entrench in law key elements of the parental inclusion and consent policies announced on August 22, 2023. It will permit the legislation to operate without interruption.

The passing of this Bill provides parents with assurance and confidence that they will be involved in the important decisions involving their children no matter where they go to school in Saskatchewan. The Bill has received royal assent and is now in force.

